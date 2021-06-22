Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Kress building to get new tenant

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
Buy Now Tommy McGraw, new owner of the Kress building in downtown Brunswick says he plans on keeping the old Kress sign on the building. Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

A familiar restauranteur in the Golden Isles will be the tenant to occupy a planned rooftop restaurant in the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick.

Tommy McGraw, a Charleston, S.C. businessman who owns the building, said he cannot identify the restaurant owner who will run the restaurant until an agreement is signed. He said the new tenant has owned two successful restaurants in the Golden Isles.

McGraw, a Glynn Academy graduate, described the new restaurant as “casual coastal” with an atmosphere designed to attract business professionals.

McGraw said he is also talking with a business owner who has proposed a rock climbing gym on the first floor of the 20,000-square-foot building. The business would share the ground floor with Wells Fargo Bank.

The store, built in 1909 as a five and dime department store, has been occupied by a number of tenants over the years, with the bank as the only occupant for more than a decade.

McGraw said the permits have been granted, and work has begun on the condos.

Currently, brick masons are at the site doing some of the preliminary work in preparation for the actual build out of eight condominiums on the second floor. McGraw said he already has commitments to purchase four of the condos.

The goal is to open the rooftop restaurant before the condos are completed. He has little doubt the resurgence of downtown Brunswick will continue, which is why he is confident the project will be a success.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for downtown Brunswick,” he said.

