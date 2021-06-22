Cancel
Low-income neighborhoods have fewer trees. Here’s why that’s a problem

By Talib Visram
Fast Company
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of benefits that trees bestow on urban neighborhoods is long: People who live near more trees feel younger, are happier, and are healthier. But perhaps one of the most important factors in a world of rising temperatures is that trees have the ability to keep urban areas they cover up to 45 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than those exposed to sunlight. Yet the number of trees fluctuates between any two neighborhoods. In Austin, there’s a 20% difference in the amount of tree cover between high- and low-income neighborhoods. In Memphis, the hottest neighborhoods, usually with the lowest income and highest minority populations, are about 10.6 degrees hotter than the city’s average neighborhoods. Nationwide, majority people of color neighborhoods get 33% less tree canopy than majority white communities. Wealthier neighborhoods get 65% more.

Houston, TXtexasstandard.org

Poorer Parts Of Houston Have Fewer Trees And Hotter Temperatures

As summer heat continues across Texas, the amount and impact of that heat affects people and places in different ways. A new report by the Guardian maps Houston’s heat, its poverty and its trees. Erum Salam is a reporter on that project. She told Texas Standard that trees are less...
Societyblackchronicle.com

Here’s The Average Income of Black Millennials Ages 25-29

Black millennials are facing a double whammy, shuffling the impact of high student loan debt payments and lower income after graduation. Although the financial inequities are not a secret, the numbers reveal an enlightening story that could lead to a different set of actions. Student Loan Hero, an online platform...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Communities of Color Have Fewer Trees—This 'Tree Equity' Score Wants to Change That

Trees are essential to communities: Not only do they reduce heat stress by providing shade, but they also improve air quality. Unfortunately, there is an inequitable distribution of trees that leaves communities of color at a disadvantage. A new tool from nonprofit American Forests finds low-income and minority neighborhoods have fewer trees than wealthier and white communities.﻿﻿
Miami Lakes, FLmiamisprings.com

Does Tree City Have a Hedge Height Problem?

With the summer upon us, one of the factors that helps to mitigate the oppressive heat is our trees. Planting trees can reduce heat islands because surface temperature is lower with a good tree canopy. So glad we’re a certified Tree City but is it time to circle the wagons fellow Springers, or Springites, or whatever we call ourselves?
Providence, RINECN

Here's How to Identify and Control a Spending Problem

Covid-19 vaccinations are increasing, states are dropping their pandemic restrictions and Americans are feeling good about going out and spending after a year and a half spent mostly inside. "We are now coming out of a cave, basically, and there's a lot of emotions around that," said Susan Greenhalgh, an...
IndiaNew Haven Register

This Is Why Americans Are Having Fewer Children

In September of 2019, the PRB (Population Reference Bureau) announced that fertility in the United States was at it lowest level in recorded history. For the last 40 years, the fertility rate in the United States has hovered around two or just below it (two being an important benchmark as it is the level needed for a country’s population to remain stable). But in 2019, the average number of births per woman was 1.7. The continued decline of the fertility rate will have huge ramifications on the demographics and economics of the U.S.
Real Estateabc11.com

More reporting and resources about housing and wealth

Years ago, a group of North Carolina educators are making the point about the long-term impact of decades of inequity in housing and wealth-building for people of color by asking students and teachers to play a game of Monopoly. The rules are similar to the classic board game with one...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
Portland, ORFast Company

How an ancient design technique could help us survive extreme heat, no AC needed

In late June, when temperatures climbed to 115 degrees in Portland, Oregon, houses and buildings across the Pacific Northwest were caught way off guard. Most were designed for much cooler temperatures, with insulation and ventilation tuned to handle moderate highs and lows. Typically, even on hot days, the evening lows would be cold enough to bring down the overall temperature of buildings, keeping them from turning into roasting ovens. Air conditioning was typically irrelevant, and buildings could usually stay comfortable passively, or without much intervention.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

US Jews getting younger on average, massive religions survey finds

(JTA) — The median age of American Jews has dropped from 52 to 48 since 2013, according to a massive survey of Americans and religion, making Jews one of only two religious groups to grow younger on average. Every other religious grouping except for mainline Protestants tended to age during...
Virginia StateWTOP

Virginia extends expanded child care subsidy program

Virginia families will have better access to affordable child care thanks to an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program. House Bill 2206, which Northam signed in April, established a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance for child care while looking for employment and temporarily increased the income eligibility criteria through July 31, 2021.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.

