U.S. Capitol Police announced Wednesday that they're opening a field office in Tampa to amid their investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Why it matters: The agency told the News Service of Florida that the new offices — another is opening in San Francisco — will help them weed out potential threats to members of Congress.With Trump stirring up excitement for a 2024 run and suing social media sites, those threats don't seem out of the question. Case in point: This weekend, a handful of far-right Florida Republican candidates will host a rally in Tallahassee calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to put pressure on authorities to free the "political prisoners" arrested on Jan. 6.