It hits when we least expect it. Maybe our sleep was off, we didn’t eat well or drink enough, or the sun was a bit too bright. That feeling of general unease, discomfort or poor digestion. It could be nothing but also may be illness from one of the most common foodborne pathogen, Campylobacter. Symptoms of contact may include abdominal cramps and tenderness, fever and diarrhea. A child might show these symptoms of gastroenteritis in a range from 12 to 72 hours. Kids under 4 are 4.5 times more likely to acquire bacterial infections from food compared to adults. By being aware and changing our food handling practices, we can have a summer without Campylobacter.