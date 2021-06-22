Cancel
Environment

Flash flood watch in effect

By Allen Strum
WEAR
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service stated, "Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern portions of southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and much of the western Florida panhandle (Monday night) through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be highly efficient rainfall producers and capable of producing torrential rainfall over already saturated soils. Excessive runoff from very heavy rains could lead to flash flooding in the Watch area tonight through Tuesday."

