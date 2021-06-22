Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tree Committee - Amended Meeting Notice

southoldtownny.gov
 16 days ago

The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please use the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/91851219629?pwd=dUo3S3hxQzNCMmZqSFR6WTI4ZmF4dz09 Passcode: 849471 Or One tap mobile : US: +16465588656,,91851219629#,,,,*849471# or +13126266799,,91851219629#,,,,*849471# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 918 5121 9629 Passcode: 849471 International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ac7f5eMA8L.

www.southoldtownny.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Smartphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Rapid City, SDnativesunnews.today

Boarding School Lands Committee to meet

RAPID CITY—The Indian Boarding School Lands Committee will host a public meeting next week to provide an update on the working group’s efforts in developing a proposal involving three parcels of land in west Rapid City. The meeting will be held next Thursday (July 8) at 6 p.m. at the...
Politicssoutholdtownny.gov

Architectural Review Committee

The Southold Town ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMITTEE will meet on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 4:00PM in the Town Hall Annex 2nd floor Executive Board Room located at 54375 Route 25, Southold. The public has the opportunity to attend in person or view and listen to the meeting via the Zoom online platform. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87920623953?pwd=TGI4c3k5SmxvbU5KTmwwYzlnOFNGQT09 Passcode: 935730 Or One tap mobile : US: +19294362866,,87920623953#,,,,*935730# or +13126266799,,87920623953#,,,,*935730# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 879 2062 3953 Passcode: 935730.
Agriculturesoutholdtownny.gov

Agricultural Advisory Committee

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on July 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, located at 53095 Main Road Southold. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/98578980070?pwd=YXNrbHdyVDBMWjNTR3RKSEZ2Z1JBZz09 Passcode: 363734 Or One tap mobile : US: +19294362866,,98578980070#,,,,*363734# or +13017158592,,98578980070#,,,,*363734# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 Webinar ID: 985 7898 0070 Passcode: 363734 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcfUh16mqO.
Politicspiercetownship.org

Greenspace / Parks Committee Regular Meeting

The Pierce Township Green Space/Parks Committee Meeting will be this Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 6:30pm at the Township offices. Discuss/schedule Special Parks Meeting at Groh Park. Other Business. Park Events. Vision/Mission Statement. Special Events/Park Use Requests.
Southold, NYsoutholdtownny.gov

Conservation Advisory Council

The Southold Town CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL will meet on Wed., July 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM in the Conference Room, located at 53095 Main Road, Southold. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/93596760884?pwd=YVFYSDdoeHYvTWdnR3E1UmExajRRQT09 Passcode: 884865 Or One tap mobile : US: +16465588656,,93596760884#,,,,*884865# or +13017158592,,93596760884#,,,,*884865# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 935 9676 0884 Passcode: 884865.
Ypsilanti, MIcityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Non-Motorized Advisory Committee Virtual Meeting

NON-MOTORIZED ADVISORY COMMITTEE – VIRTUAL MEETING. The Ypsilanti Non-Motorized Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. The NMAC meeting is being held virtually in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through...
Pennsauken Township, NJpennsauken.nj.us

July 1 Township Committee Meeting Held In Person

The Pennsauken Township Committee Meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 1, 2021, will be held in person at 6:00 p.m. at the public meeting room, second floor, of the Pennsauken Township Municipal Building, 5605 N. Crescent Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Formal action will be taken. Ordinances. Resolutions. Anyone from the Public...
Cheyenne, WYcheyennecity.org

Committee Meetings Adjusted due to Fourth of July Holiday

CHEYENNE – Due to the observed Fourth of July holiday on Monday, July 5th, the City’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, July 6th at 12:00 p.m. and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7th.
Milford, NEmilfordtimes.net

CITY OF MILFORD Milford, Nebraska 68405 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND REGULAR MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a PUBLIC HEARING of the Citizen Advisory Review Committee will be held at the regular …

CITY OF MILFORD Milford, Nebraska 68405 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND REGULAR MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a PUBLIC HEARING of the Citizen Advisory Review Committee will be held at the regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Milford, Nebraska, at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the City Hall Office, 402 1st St., Milford, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at the City Hall. Jeanne Hoggins City Clerk MT — June 30, 2021 ZNEZ.
Politicsresorttownship.org

Cancelled: Parks & Recreation Committee Meeting

The Parks & Recreation Committee meeting scheduled for 7:00pm Monday, June 28, 2021 has been cancelled due to lack of business to conduct (Meeting Notice). The next meeting is currently scheduled for 7:00pm Monday, July 26, 2021. Additional information can be found on the committee page and the township calendar.
Brattleboro, VTibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Committee Meeting Warnings

(802) 251 – 8115. June 28, 2020, 5:30pm Brooks Memorial Library Main Reading Room. VI. Elect officers for the new fiscal year – Chair, Vice-Chair & Clerk. VII. Review of Compliments and Complaints from BPD. VIII. Unfinished Business. IX. Set Next Months Agenda. X. Public Participation. XI. Adjourn. ….. Finance...
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: ACRP: Soil and Marker Committee Meeting

Title:VIRTUAL: ACRP: Soil and Marker Committee Meeting. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Alexandria Community Remembrance Project: Soil and Marker Committee Meeting. Regular meeting via Zoom. Register and join at link below. Links:. Meeting/Webinar ID: ID: 980 8515 1813 Meeting/Webinar Password:...
Politicsyoursun.com

Charter Review Committee sets meeting dates

VENICE — It took a good deal of discussion, but the members of Venice’s Charter Review Committee were finally able to resolve the main issue before them at Friday’s organizational session — when to meet. The Committee’s job is to recommend changes in the city’s charter to the Council, which...
Guthrie, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Historic Preservation Committee Meeting Agenda

3. Approval of previous minutes from the regular meeting on June 7, 2021 and the special meeting on June 16, 2021. 4. HPC Application 21-011 – Discussion and potential action on a request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the replacement of six 2nd-story windows on the rear (alley) of a building located at 105 W. Oklahoma Ave.
Fairplay, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

NOTICE CONCERNING BUDGET AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested parties that the necessity has arisen to amend the South Park Ambulance District’s 2020 and 2021 Budgets; that a copy of the proposed Amended 2020 and 2021 Budgets has been filed at the office of the South Park Ambulance District, where the same is open for public inspection; and that adoption of a Resolution to Amend the 2020 and 2021 Budgets will be considered at a public meeting of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 911 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado, on July 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the Resolution to Amend the 2020 and 2021 Budgets, inspect and file or register any objections thereto.
Manteo, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Dare improvements committee meets Tuesday

Dare County’s Capital Improvements Planning Committee will meet Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. in Room 238 of the Dare Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The committee will meet to discuss the selection of an architect for Emergency Medical Services projects and other matters...
Marianna, FLjacksoncountyfl.gov

Notice of Special Meeting

On Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting in the board chambers at 2864 Madison Street in Marianna, Florida. Due to COVID-19 precautions, we continue to encourage the general public to attend meetings virtually via our live...
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Lewiston Democratic City Committee to meet

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Democratic City Committee will meet in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22. The meeting will be held in a new location at 124 Canal St., the Gateway Community Services office. Parking is available in the adjacent parking lot. All Lewiston Democrats, as well as unenrolled...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown Mayor's Committee on Disabilities to meet

The Jamestown Mayor’s Committee on Disabilities will have its monthly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the James River Senior Citizens Center. The meeting is open to the public and a meal will be available for $5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy