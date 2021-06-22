Tree Committee - Amended Meeting Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested parties that the necessity has arisen to amend the South Park Ambulance District’s 2020 and 2021 Budgets; that a copy of the proposed Amended 2020 and 2021 Budgets has been filed at the office of the South Park Ambulance District, where the same is open for public inspection; and that adoption of a Resolution to Amend the 2020 and 2021 Budgets will be considered at a public meeting of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 911 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado, on July 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the Resolution to Amend the 2020 and 2021 Budgets, inspect and file or register any objections thereto.