Donavan Brazier, reigning world champion, fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics at 800 meters

Sha’Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, having been previously disqualified from the women’s 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) said on Tuesday said that coaches chose not to add Richardson to the roster in an effort to “maintain fairness” for all the other athletes who adhered to the banned substances rules. Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas will race for Team U.S.A. in the 4×100 meters relay.