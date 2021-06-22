Cancel
Billie Eilish Apologizes For Use Of Racial Slur In Resurfaced Video: “I Am Appalled And Embarrassed”

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Billie Eilish apologized for her use of an anti-Asian slur in a resurfaced video, which has recently been circulating on social media. In the compilation video published last week on TikTok, Eilish can be seen mouthing the words to Tyler, the Creator’s song, “Fish,” which included the slur. “Many of you have been asking me to address this,” Eilish wrote to her fans, “and this is something that I WANT to address because i’m being labeled something that I am not.”

Billie Eilish
#Pets#Racial Slur#Anti Asian#Tiktok#The Asian Community
