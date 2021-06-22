Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Strong pound keeps UK cities steady on global list of most costly places to live

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYAJ4_0abWzheO00
A view of London (PA Archive)

The relative strength of sterling has kept the rankings of UK cities steady on a global list of the most costly places for expatriate employees to live.

London was placed 18th, edging up by one place from number 19 last year, while Birmingham was ranked at 121, moving up by eight places from 129 in 2020.

Aberdeen was placed at 128, moving up the rankings from 134 in 2020, and Glasgow was up by 10 places to reach 131, from 141 last year.

Belfast moved up one place to 148, from 149 in 2020.

The cost and quality of living a city has to offer is directly tied to its attractiveness as a place to live and work

The list, compiled by Mercer, measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items in 209 cities across the world.

The data can be used by employers to calculate compensation packages for employees living and working overseas.

Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader for the UK and Ireland, said: “UK cities have remained relatively stable in the ranking this year, due to low inflation and the fact that the pound has remained strong against all major currencies during the pandemic.”

She added: “While there has been limited cross-border mobility over the last 12 months due to the travel restrictions associated with Covid-19, organisations are now beginning to plan for a revival of activity.

“While the mix of permanent transfers, long and short-term assignments, business travellers, and international remote workers has changed, the need for – and indeed the desire of – employees with valuable and in-demand skills to mobilise remains strong.

“The cost and quality of living a city has to offer is directly tied to its attractiveness as a place to live and work.

“Multinational employers monitor our data closely and over time to ensure they can offer compensation packages to an internationally mobile talent pool which are fair and globally competitive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R63I_0abWzheO00
Hong Kong (PA Archive)

This year’s survey found that Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, was the most expensive city, pushing Hong Kong from first place last year into second place, while Beirut surged by 42 positions to become the third most expensive city, from number 45 in 2020.

Tokyo was placed fourth.

Placed at number five in the global rankings, Zurich remained the most costly European city, followed by Geneva (eight) and Bern (10).

Paris was placed at number 33.

New York, in 14th place, was ranked as the most expensive city in the United States, falling by eight positions since last year when it was at number six.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Fitzpatrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Uk#Zurich#Paris#Aberdeen#European#Bern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
TravelPosted by
newschain

What do the new travel rules mean for holidays?

The rules for travellers returning from amber list locations are changing. Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions on what is happening:. The amber list features all destinations not on the low-risk green list, or high-risk red list. That means it covers the vast majority of destinations, including...
Real Estateinvesting.com

UK housing boom cools as prices fall in June - Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's housing market boom showed some signs of cooling in June as prices fell in monthly terms for the first time since January ahead of the scaling back of a tax break for buyers, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday. Prices were 0.5% lower than in May,...
BusinessBarron's

UK Fintech Firm Wise Makes £8bn London Market Debut

British financial technology firm Wise listed Wednesday on the London stock market, valued at £8.0 billion ($11.1 billion, 9.3 billion euros) in a key post-Brexit boost for the sector. The global money transfer specialist launched at £8.00 per share under a direct listing, which does not seek to raise capital...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK 5G availability and speeds progressing at steady clip

5G in the UK is already fast, and its availability is becoming more and more widespread, says the latest RootMetrics Everyday 5G scorecard, which measures availability and download speeds for the country’s growing number of next-generation mobile networks. To track the progress of 5G as it expands across the UK,...
Economymarketpulse.com

Pound dips despite strong construction PMI

The British pound is in negative territory on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3790, down 0.38% on the day. PMIs are useful gauges of measuring the health of key economic sectors, and the UK economy is in robust shape, according to the June PMI reports, all of which posted readings above the 60-level.
Designcreativeboom.com

Global art contest pays tribute to world's most exciting cities

Art of Italicus 2021: Creative Talent – Cities Reimagined is inviting artists from selected countries worldwide to reimagine one of these 14 cities: Rome, Milan, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Barcelona, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, Athens, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Moscow. You can take inspiration from a city you live...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Double-jabbed holidaymakers 'must still take PCR tests' after visiting 'amber list' countries adding HUNDREDS of pounds to costs despite Grant Shapps preparing to announce TODAY that quarantine is being axed for fully-vaccinated from July 19

Double-jabbed holidaymakers will still have to take PCR tests after visiting 'amber list' countries despite Grant Shapps preparing to announce quarantine rules are being ditched from July 19. The Transport Secretary is expected to confirm today that the self-isolation rules are being waived for the fully-vaccinated from so-called 'Freedom Day',...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
WorldUS News and World Report

Global Dirty Money Watchdog Adds Malta to 'Grey List', Keeps Pakistan

PARIS (Reuters) -A global dirty money watchdog said on Friday it had added European Union member Malta to its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring, and kept Pakistan on the list despite progress on tackling terrorism financing. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) also said that Haiti, the Philippines...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...

Comments / 0

Community Policy