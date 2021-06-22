I’m calling today regarding the shelter for animals and I see two people who wrote commentate (in the Tuesday, June 22, Page A9 “Hot Corner: Shelter”). Both of them are correct. One’s saying a thrift store should help participate – great idea – and the second one’s saying why not take county property and use it and have the prisoners help out. An excellent idea – utilize what you already have and it doesn’t jack up the cost. Both are smart and they were both correct. Clearly, the commissioners aren’t interested in the problem solving that’s in front of them. But anyway, I just wanted to speak to the diversity of people who are providing suggestions and being part of the solution, and that’s the right way to do it – more solutions, less negativity.