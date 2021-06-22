Cancel
Cars

Sound Off

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 9 days ago

Driving is a necessary part of American life. One is required to be licensed, the car must be registered and insured. When will we do that with guns? Cars are more necessary than guns. Cars are not meant to kill, but there is no other purpose for a gun. We’ve had 280 mass shootings in five months, your logic is untenable.

Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: 'Cult' continues to deny guilt

Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer, psychopath, guilty of desecration of human corpses. And a cannibal. He admitted all of those "transgressions," none of which were recorded on video and viewed by the entire country on the news. He actually apologized to his victims’ families. Good for him for owning...
Siskiyou County, CAcbslocal.com

Lava Fire In Siskiyou County Fuels Concerns

All eyes are on a raging wildfire that has already forced thousands of people from their homes. The threat comes amid staffing shortages. Authorities say strong winds and conditions are making it tougher for crews to get it under control. The extreme dry conditions have left chunks of the state at high risk.
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls

This regards to the June 18, 2021, front page of the Chronicle of the “Judge: Shooting unjustified.” Kudos to Judge “Ric” Howard on that ruling. To all of us law-abiding Second Amendment gun owners: Please know your “stand your ground” rights. Look up or Google the words “imminent threat.” As a 39-year retired law enforcement officer, I see too many Hatfield and McCoy neighbors looking to settle an ongoing dispute with “stand your ground.” The U.S. Second Amendment right gives us the right to protect us and our family in our homes, but don’t go looking for trouble. Please read the article on June 18, 2021, regarding what I just had mentioned. And, to be clear, be safe, Citrus County, and always look out for one another.
MilitaryKokomo Tribune

Sound off: Honoring our brothers in arms

Sept. 17, 2007: Today I had an experience that I will not soon forget. The day started out to be a typical Monday, a little bit chilly and overcast. I was inside working on aircraft forms when a call came over the maintenance radio telling us that there would be a quiet time between 09:15 and 09:45, because a civilian aircraft was bringing home a fallen soldier.
PetsCitrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls

I’m calling today regarding the shelter for animals and I see two people who wrote commentate (in the Tuesday, June 22, Page A9 “Hot Corner: Shelter”). Both of them are correct. One’s saying a thrift store should help participate – great idea – and the second one’s saying why not take county property and use it and have the prisoners help out. An excellent idea – utilize what you already have and it doesn’t jack up the cost. Both are smart and they were both correct. Clearly, the commissioners aren’t interested in the problem solving that’s in front of them. But anyway, I just wanted to speak to the diversity of people who are providing suggestions and being part of the solution, and that’s the right way to do it – more solutions, less negativity.