This regards to the June 18, 2021, front page of the Chronicle of the “Judge: Shooting unjustified.” Kudos to Judge “Ric” Howard on that ruling. To all of us law-abiding Second Amendment gun owners: Please know your “stand your ground” rights. Look up or Google the words “imminent threat.” As a 39-year retired law enforcement officer, I see too many Hatfield and McCoy neighbors looking to settle an ongoing dispute with “stand your ground.” The U.S. Second Amendment right gives us the right to protect us and our family in our homes, but don’t go looking for trouble. Please read the article on June 18, 2021, regarding what I just had mentioned. And, to be clear, be safe, Citrus County, and always look out for one another.