iOS 15 beta hands-on: 300+ changes and features [Video]

Perhaps you decided to enroll your macOS in the Apple Beta Software Program only to find that it is a bit too buggy. In this case, you'll likely want to remove the macOS beta and restore your Mac to Big Sur. The downside of doing this is that you will also need to restore your device with the backup you made before installing the macOS public beta. For those having serious software issues, we'll cover how to delete the Apple beta profile and restore your Mac to previous default settings.