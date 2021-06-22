Cancel
iOS 15 beta hands-on: 300+ changes and features [Video]

By Jeff Benjamin
9to5Mac
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initial iOS 15 developer beta has been available for two weeks, and I have a lot to share after some extended hands-on time with this massive release. iPhone users are in for a treat thanks to such features as tag support for the Notes app, Focus modes with customizable Home screens, and major updates to Accessibility. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we explore more than 300 of the top iOS 15 features, and be sure to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for lots of additional iOS 15 coverage in the coming days and weeks.

9to5mac.com
