Flash Flood Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 530 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 1115 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Areas of Pensacola and low lying areas near the beach will likely see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain as another band moves in. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gulf Breeze, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Oriole Beach, Pensacola Beach, Brownsville, Olive, Villa Sabine, Garcon Point, Avondale, Beach Haven, Bellview, Mulat and Harp. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR