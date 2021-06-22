Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Current storms will be moving out of the area; however, another round of heavy rain is expected in the next 1 to 2 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Pace, Gulf Breeze, Goulding, Bagdad, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Oriole Beach, Perdido Beach, Floridatown, Pensacola Beach, Pea Ridge, Brownsville and Olive. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.