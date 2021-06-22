Pack the room to make river safe

Did you know that the Citrus County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) are starting to look at the issues surrounding unsafe activities on the Homosassa River? Sheriff Prendergast recently reported observation of bad behavior and increased citations given out. Last week, commissioners voted to draft a noise ordinance for the area around the springs. On June 22, they are going to address the issue of boat speed and a proposal to make a year-round Slow/Minimum Wake Zone from Marker 7 to Marker 2.