Get that great barbecue taste no matter the weather with the Philips Smoke-less Grill with Rotisserie Attachment Indoor BBQ. Providing a smokeless cooking experience, this grill sits right on your countertop. So your family can enjoy all your favorite foods cooked to perfection. Using advanced infrared heating technology, this tabletop grill produces up to 80% less smoke than a traditional grill. And it can heat up in as little as one minute. The patented design ensures each side of your food, whether it’s meat or veggies, is thoroughly cooked. The design also ensures there’s less splattering of oil as you cook. This indoor BBQ has detachable parts that are dishwasher safe, so cleaning up is a breeze. Finally, this gadget is ideal for small spaces, those without outdoor access, or even for enjoying great food all year long.