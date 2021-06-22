Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Security camera captures FHP trooper tasing teenager

By Zach Barrett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 16 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was caught on camera tasing a 16-year-old who said he was going to visit his girlfriend’s house.

According to the teenager’s mother, Kristina Rodeman, her son Jack was walking to his girlfriend’s house in the Timberlake community near Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers when a trooper started following him.

According to FHP’s report, the trooper stopped and began following the teenager because, “his behavior, demeanor and body language appeared to be a burglar.”

The report said Jack “darted” through a line of bushes separating the home’s backyard and the entrance to the community.

Home security cameras show him standing at his girlfriend’s back door while the trooper approached him with his taser drawn.

“The state’s officer is telling him to put his hands up, he didn’t and right away the officer fired that thing at him,” said Rodeman.

The video shows the trooper asking the teen to put his hands up and when he said no, the trooper tased him.

“Jack lands on the fireplace, breaking it with his back and his head,” said Rodeman.

Video shows the trooper tasing the teen again while he’s on the ground because he wouldn’t put his hands behind his back.

“We’re not even allowed to punish our children but they can zap my kid,” Rodeman said.

The teen was taken to a detention center on multiple charges including failure to obey a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting arrest without violence, loitering and prowling.

Professor of Justice Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University Pamella Seay said that while the trooper was within his jurisdiction, he should have called local law enforcement to handle the incident considering it’s not occurring on a highway.

“Unless he has seen active crime in progress he probably should have waited for someone from the local police force,” said Seay.

Seay said the reason for the trooper stopping the teen is also suspicious.

“I don’t even know how to explain what a burglar looks like. That is not adequate to explain why you’re going after this person,” said Seay.

FHP said they’re conducting an internal investigation into the incident. The trooper is still on active duty as of Monday.

