Editorial l Local leaders working together encouraging

THE ISSUE: Administrative heads of all three local governments speak at business leader luncheon. OUR OPINION: Well-received, and it should happen more often. June’s Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon meeting drew a crowd of about 150 to hear “state of the county” and “state of the city” reports from the three local government administrators. The three — County Administrator Randy Oliver, Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink and Inverness City Manager Eric Williams — were allotted 10 minutes each for presentations, allowing time for questions before the meeting closed.