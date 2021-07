Anyone who deals with curtains and drapes will quickly find out how many different hanging systems there are for the different fabrics on the market. Developing a smart opener for curtains and curtains that fits as many variants as possible is therefore not that easy. The SwitchBot company tries a system called “Curtain”, which comes in three versions for I- and U-rails as well as for round bars – each in the colors white and black so that it does not disturb the overall picture.