‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston reveals past sexual assault

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an extremely vulnerable moment on Monday night, opened up about a very personal and emotional story during one of her group dates. After asking all the men to share a personal story they are not proud of, Katie wanted to open up in return. “What I’m gonna tell you, a lot of people actually don’t know, including my own mom. I know you see me today as this very sex-positive woman who’s very confident, but she hasn’t always been here. Ten years ago, it was New Year’s Eve, and I had been drinking, and I was involved in a situation where there wasn’t consent,” Katie bravely shared.

TV & VideosCosmopolitan

I'd Like to Discuss Contestant Aaron Clancy on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season

We're only a few weeks into Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and it's clear she has zero tolerance for people who aren't there for the *breathes exhausted sigh* right reasons. Which means most of the remaining dudes seem genuinely interested in finding love on the show instead of, you know, fame or growing their following so they can do toothpaste #spon. Which brings us to Aaron Clancy!
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on ‘BiP,’ Talks Blake DMs and Front-Runner Greg: ‘Viall Files’ Revelations

Here’s hoping the cast of Bachelor in Paradise has access to podcasts in Mexico? Katie Thurston was candid about her Bachelorette journey during an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, making it clear that she doesn’t think her former contestant Thomas Jacobs would be a good choice for any Bachelor alums to date on the beach spinoff.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Katie Thurston Lets Blake Moynes Join Season

Trusting her instinct. Katie Thurston made robust choices on her journey towards discovering love in the course of the Monday, June 28, episode of The Bachelorette. Katie first tasked her suitors with taking part in fact or dare throughout a bunch date. She inspired them to be sincere together with her in the course of the afterparty, which some took as an invite to inform her about Thomas’ admission that he had thought of being the Bachelor.
Boston, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘The proposal didn’t go as planned’: Boston real estate agent Christian Smith is ‘grateful’ for experience on ‘The Bachelorette,’ to have met Katie Thurston

Boston real estate agent Christian Smith said he is “grateful” for his time on “The Bachelorette” after not receiving a rose during this week’s episode, ending his journey to find love with Bachelorette Katie Thurston. “The proposal didn’t go as planned,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him...
TV & VideosTVLine

Bachelorette Recap: Did a Blast From the Past Just Blow Up Katie's Plans?

Katie seems to have a few relationships with real potential going on The Bachelorette — which, of course, means it’s time to shake things up!. Monday’s episode starts out with Katie pushing the guys’ boundaries on a wild group date that sees them eat a plate full of carbs (gasp!) and wax each other’s nether regions. But they didn’t leave the drama behind. Tre warns Katie about what all the guys have been buzzing about: Thomas can’t be trusted. He tells her about Thomas’ desire to be the next Bachelor, and that sends her into a spiral of self-doubt, since she liked Thomas so much. She rewards Tre’s snitching honesty, though, by giving him the group date rose.
TV Showswjtn.com

'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7 cast revealed

The cast for Bachelor in Paradise season 7 has been revealed. After skipping the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the popular Bachelor spin-off -- which features fan favorites from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette returning for another shot at love -- is finally back, with 19 contestants ready to find romance at a beachside Mexican resort.
TV & VideosPopculture

Megyn Kelly Is Absolutely Fuming Over 'Racist' 'Ziwe' Episode

Megyn Kelly has a bone to pick with the new Showtime series Ziwe. According to Vice, Kelly criticized the show, which features joke-filled segments and skits from comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, for a specific segment that was aired in the premiere episode. Kelly, a former Fox News anchor, shared a three-page letter that was originally written by Spence alumni Gabriella Baron, who criticized the fact that an episode of Ziwe was shown in her daughter's class.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...

