‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston reveals past sexual assault

Katie seems to have a few relationships with real potential going on The Bachelorette — which, of course, means it’s time to shake things up!. Monday’s episode starts out with Katie pushing the guys’ boundaries on a wild group date that sees them eat a plate full of carbs (gasp!) and wax each other’s nether regions. But they didn’t leave the drama behind. Tre warns Katie about what all the guys have been buzzing about: Thomas can’t be trusted. He tells her about Thomas’ desire to be the next Bachelor, and that sends her into a spiral of self-doubt, since she liked Thomas so much. She rewards Tre’s snitching honesty, though, by giving him the group date rose.