‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston reveals past sexual assault
During an extremely vulnerable moment on Monday night, opened up about a very personal and emotional story during one of her group dates. After asking all the men to share a personal story they are not proud of, Katie wanted to open up in return. “What I’m gonna tell you, a lot of people actually don’t know, including my own mom. I know you see me today as this very sex-positive woman who’s very confident, but she hasn’t always been here. Ten years ago, it was New Year’s Eve, and I had been drinking, and I was involved in a situation where there wasn’t consent,” Katie bravely shared.wmleader.com