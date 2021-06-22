Anubhav Sinha Birthday Special: From Thappad to Dus – 5 Impactful Dialogues From the Filmmaker’s Flicks

Margot Robbie just started her acting career 13 years back and has become one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Hailing from Australia, Margot Robbie garnered worldwide fame as she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, ever since then she has become one of the big actresses to be on the lookout for. Robbie’s passion for films run so deep, that nowadays she has been helping out with a film’s development behind the scenes as well for she has even taken up the role of producing. Margot Robbie has garnered many awards and has been even nominated twice for an Academy Award for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Margot Robbie Birthday Special: Relaxed Chic, Sophisticated and Fiercely Feminine, Say Hello to the Red Carpet Trailblazer!