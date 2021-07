Lionel Messi has been the star performer for Argentina in the ongoing Copa America 2021 with four goals and five assists already to his name. The former FC Barcelona captain has been directly involved in nine out of the 11 goals La Albiceleste has scored so far in the tournament. Out of the four goals he scored, two came from free-kicks. He also appeared in his 150th international match for Argentina in the semifinal against Colombia on Wednesday morning.