Three days of nice weather with no rain greeting fans at the NYS Bluesfest at Chevy Court on the state fairgrounds Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Fans were visibly very happy to be outdoors and see live music again after the pandemic shut them in for months. Band members also made comments about how nice it was to finally be able to get back to work. Most of the generally older crowd opted to sit back, relax and enjoy the music. Many sitting in the back, deliberately avoiding the direct sun and were close to the food vendors (and bathrooms) while others wanted to get right up front and dance. The front of the stage was an area was set up for those who wanted to let loose.