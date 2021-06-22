Sesame Street welcomes first gay parents on show

Two dads have kicked off this year's Pride month by inviting the world to witness one of the most emotional and vulnerable moments of their life. Ben and Aaron Ptashinsky-Skinner, proud fathers to a 3-year-old daughter, aimed to highlight the "power of acceptance through visibility" when they shared online the heartwarming video of the very first time they met their child. The short clip tugged many hearts online, racking up over 445k views in a matter of four days. "This was our way of celebrating Pride," Ben told Good Morning America. "Parenting is about love, and we have so much love to give. This is the moment our lives became complete."