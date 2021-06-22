Cancel
Sesame Street welcomes first gay parents on show

By Isiah Carey
fox26houston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSesame Street featured a gay couple as parents for the first time on the show during a family-themed show over the weekend. Our panel discusses the importance of this representation for LGBTQ+ families.

www.fox26houston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Street#Gay#Lgbtq
