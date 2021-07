SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County softball is set to make its first appearance in the state tournament since 2016. The Rebels will face Midland Trail Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the first round in South Charleston. Chloe Elliott has dominated on the mound this season, totaling over 200 strikeouts. Alyvia Pittman is batting .487 and Marissa Jeffrey is hitting .524.