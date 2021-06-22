This is the single best MacBook deal you'll find on Prime Day

Enjoy a gorgeous accessory when you get the Mission Leather Co Leather Vertical MacBook Sleeve. Providing impressive durability, this laptop case has a classic leather design that you can be sure will never go out of style. Handcrafted in Texas, this case goes through careful measuring and cutting so it fits each specific MacBook model and size. Whether you have a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or MacBook, this is likely the last case you’ll ever need for that computer. Boasting a gorgeous, long-lasting design, this top-grain leather case comes made to order just for you. Using high-quality, authentic leather, each sleeve shows the unique character of the hide before it underwent the tanning process. The top-grain cowhide leather exterior pairs with nonabrasive wool felt lining for a cozy, soft fit. Plus, the vertical opening and durable stitching keep your computer secure inside.