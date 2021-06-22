Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Frangopol awarded ISHMII Mufti Medal for civil structural health monitoring achievements

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Association of Structural Health Monitoring of Intelligent Infrastructure (ISHMII) has honored Dan M. Frangopol, the inaugural Fazlur R. Khan Endowed Chair of Structural Engineering and Architecture at Lehigh University, with the 2021 Aftab Mufti Medal for lifetime achievement in civil structural health monitoring. The medal will be presented at the ISHMII award ceremony during the 10th International Conference on Structural Health Monitoring of Intelligent Infrastructure (SHMII10), June 30-July 2, 2021, in Porto, Portugal.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shm#Ishmii#Shm#Crc Press#Science Publishers#Iabmas#Ialcce#Iassar#Asce#Board Of Governors#Journal#Iabse#State#The Us#The Academy Of Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Country
Japan
News Break
Health Services
Country
Portugal
Related
San Antonio, TXtrinity.edu

Trinity Announces Recipients of 2021 Distinguished Achievement Awards

Trinity recently announced the latest recipients of the Distinguished Achievement Awards. The Distinguished Achievement Awards recognize faculty members who have shown outstanding dedication and accomplishments at the University. Faculty have been recognized for excellence in areas including distinguished research and teaching; distinguished advising and mentoring; distinguished university, community, and professional service; and distinguished scholarship, research, creative work, or activity. This year’s recipients include Christina Cooley, Lauren Turek, Dania Abreu-Torres, Amy Stone, and Maria Pía Paganelli.
Sparta, NCElkin Tribune

Alleghany Health awarded Laboratory Accreditation

SPARTA — Alleghany Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Alleghany Health underwent a...
ccis.edu

Celebrating our Staff Achievement Awards

Even though we are away from campus, SAAC did not want to miss the opportunity to recognize the recipients of the 2020 Staff Achievement Awards. The recipients receive a personalized trophy, a monetary award, and their names on a plaque outside the Human Resources Office. All other nominees will be notified at a later date and will receive a PAWS certificate as recognition for their outstanding work, to show our appreciation for their positive impact on the college.
Sciencepasadenanow.com

American Chemical Society Awards Priestley Medal to Caltech’s Peter Dervan

The American Chemical Society (ACS) has announced that it will honor Peter B. Dervan, Caltech’s Bren Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, with the 2022 Priestley Medal, the society’s highest honor. The ACS awards the Priestley Medal annually to a single individual for distinguished services to chemistry. Dervan is being honored, according...
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Advocacy for a digital oral health that leaves no one behind

International & American Associations for Dental Research. demic have already had a dramatic impact on the prevailing oral health care model and will continue to do so. The paper "Advocacy for a Digital Oral Health That Leaves No One Behind," published in the JDR Clinical & Translational Research (JDR CTR), promotes the use of digital tools to offer opportunities to improve healthy behavior, lower risk factors common to oral diseases and other noncommunicable diseases and contribute to reducing oral health inequalities.
Businesswholefoodsmagazine.com

Scott Emerson Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

New Hope, PA—The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) has awarded the Ivan D. Combe Lifetime Achievement Award to longtime industry leader Scott Emerson, according to a press release. The annual award recognizes outstanding work and contributions of individuals whose actions have created a lasting impact on the people and the affairs of the consumer healthcare sector, and who have directly improved self-care for U.S. consumers.
Providence, RIuri.edu

Thirteen URI seniors receive Black Scholar Awards for outstanding achievement

KINGSTON, R.I., June 24, 2021—Thirteen University of Rhode Island graduating seniors were honored for their academic and community achievements at the University’s 24th annual Black Scholar Awards. Established in 1998 by Donald Cunnigen, URI professor of sociology and anthropology, the awards recognize African-American students for their outstanding achievements in leadership, community involvement, academic achievement, and athletic achievement.
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
Lubbock, TXttu.edu

Grant Tinsley Wins Nutritional Research Achievement Award

The National Strength & Conditioning Association’s annual recognitions honor professionals for outstanding accomplishments. Grant Tinsley, an assistant professor in Texas Tech University's Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management, is no stranger to research – or awards. Since arriving at Texas Tech five years ago, he's received the Mortar Board Faculty Recognition Award, the European Journal of Sports Science's 2018 Best Paper Award and the Texas Tech Alumni Association's New Faculty Award.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Omnilert Engage Awarded Higher Education New Product Platinum Medal

LEESBURG, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced it received the Platinum Higher Education 2021 Spaces4Learning New Product Award for its mass engagement system. Omnilert Engage enables a large audience to be easily subdivided into groups, which can be contacted and queried independently as to their specific needs and observations. This approach allows such rich interaction across a large group to be executed even with a small safety team.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Innovators’ Achievements Honored With 2021 Chancellor’s Innovation Awards

The University of California, Davis, today (June 24) named the recipients of the 2021 Chancellor’s Innovation Awards. The awards recognize faculty, project teams and community partners for their work, dedication and success in improving the lives of others and addressing the needs of our global society through innovative solutions. “UC...
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Thompson Health Foundation Awards Grants

CANANDAIGUA – The F.F. Thompson Foundation is awarding 16 area not-for-profit organizations with Mary Clark Thompson Grants ranging from $300 to $2,500. The foundation is the philanthropic arm of UR Medicine Thompson Health. Each year, its grants committee reviews applications from not-for-profit organizations offering programs that improve the health and wellness of the community within the Thompson service area. This year, the grants totaled almost $20,000 in funding.
ScienceNewswise

OU Researcher Receives 2021 NSF CAREER Award

Newswise — Michele Galizia, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, has received a 2021 National Science Foundation Early CAREER Development grant to continue his research focusing on membrane technology, a technique that separates molecules from mixtures by size and shape. About 10% of global energy consumption is devoted to these chemical separations and enhancing the energy efficiency of industrial separations is crucial to decreasing costs and controlling environmental pollution.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Achieving gender equality within global health

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Dr. Claire Bayntun about her incredible career in global health, and how we can achieve gender equality within healthcare settings. Please can you introduce yourself and tell us about your successful career in global health. My name is Claire Bayntun and I am a...
ScienceEurekAlert

Partnership contributes toward sharp eyes for MOLLER experiment

NEWPORT NEWS - Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

School wins legal battle to electric shock children to ‘correct behaviour’

A federal court of appeals ruled on Tuesday that a Massachusetts school for children with disabilities can continue administering electric shocks to its students.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously banned the electric shock treatment used at the Judge Rotenberg Center, Canton. The institution created the controversial treatment to correct aggressive or self-harming behaviour in adults and children.The school, along with a group of parents and guardians of students, had challenged the previous FDA ban. The court of appeals for the DC Circuit found that the treatment falls into medical regulations and therefore is beyond the FDA’s remit of control.“With...
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfield.gov

County Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — The Chesterfield County Accounting Department was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. This is the 40th consecutive year that Chesterfield has received this prestigious award, continuously meeting the changing financial reporting requirements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy