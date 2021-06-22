Frangopol awarded ISHMII Mufti Medal for civil structural health monitoring achievements
The International Association of Structural Health Monitoring of Intelligent Infrastructure (ISHMII) has honored Dan M. Frangopol, the inaugural Fazlur R. Khan Endowed Chair of Structural Engineering and Architecture at Lehigh University, with the 2021 Aftab Mufti Medal for lifetime achievement in civil structural health monitoring. The medal will be presented at the ISHMII award ceremony during the 10th International Conference on Structural Health Monitoring of Intelligent Infrastructure (SHMII10), June 30-July 2, 2021, in Porto, Portugal.www.eurekalert.org