Albuquerque, NM

Netflix finalizes agreement for Albuquerque expansion plan

The Associated Press
 16 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Land Office has finalized a sublease agreement between Albuquerque and Netflix for the company’s planned expansion.

The plan includes about 130 acres of state trust land and 170 acres of private land at Mesa del Sol.

The city and land office entered into an economic development agreement in November 2020.

As part of the proposed expansion and Netflix’s commitment to job creation associated with an additional $1 billion in production and $150 million in capital expenditures, Netflix will add up to 10 new stages, post-production services, production offices, mills, backlots, and training facilities, wardrobe suites, a commissary to support meals and craft services, and other flex buildings to support productions.

Netflix announced the purchase of Albuquerque Studios in 2018, the first production hub purchased by the company in the U.S.

Since then, Netflix has spent more than $200 million in New Mexico, utilized more than 2,000 production vendors and hired over 1,600 cast and crew members.

Upon completion, Netflix’s Albuquerque location is expected to be one of the largest high-tech and sustainable film production facilities in North America.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

