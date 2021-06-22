Cancel
Blanco County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Hays, Llano by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 23:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Gillespie; Hays; Llano The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hays County in south central Texas Blanco County in south central Texas East central Gillespie County in south central Texas Southeastern Llano County in south central Texas Southwestern Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Horseshoe Bay, or near Round Mountain, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Johnson City, Meadowlakes, Stonewall, Spicewood, Blowout, Sandy, LBJ State Park, Rocky Creek, Hye, Cypress Mill, Henly, Pedernales Falls State Park, Cottonwood Shores, Sunrise Beach Village and LBJ National Historical Park. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
