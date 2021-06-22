Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across extreme southwestern Crockett County. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen according to radar estimates. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Crockett County