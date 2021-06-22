Cancel
Mason County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Meigs County in southeastern Ohio North Central Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 845 AM EDT, several roads within the warned area remain closed due to high water. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pomeroy, Albany, Racine, Coolville, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, New Haven, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Syracuse, Hartford City, Cheshire, Darwin, Harrisonville, Lakin, Kyger, Dexter and Dyesville.

alerts.weather.gov
