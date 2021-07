Here is how I cured by psoriasis. I went to several dermatologists throughout my life to get treated for my psoriasis. They would prescribe ointments and various medications to apply to the inflamed skin. The best I used was clobetasol……and drugs.com indicates it is a super-high potency corticosteroid. It would clear up areas of inflammation but without continued use, the inflammation returned. A side effect was that it thinned your skin, and you could see it happening. Also treatment beyond 2 consecutive weeks is not recommended, and the total dosage should not exceed 50 g/week because of the potential for the drug to suppress the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis (per drugs.com).