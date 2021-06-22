Diners skipped out on a $70 tab — then attacked the waitress who chased them, police say
A New Jersey waitress was dragged into a vehicle and assaulted after confronting a group of diners who had walked out on their $70 bill, authorities say. Washington Township police say the incident happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday outside Nifty Fifty’s, a diner in Turnersville. Security camera footage shows the 20-year-old woman, who was not identified, following one of the diners outside and approaching a white Dodge Durango. After a brief argument, she is seen being pulled inside the vehicle.www.washingtonpost.com