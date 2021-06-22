Diners skipped out on a $70 tab — then attacked the waitress who chased them, police say

A long-time New Jersey resident has been arrested after he allegedly snuck into a hotel room while four teenagers were sleeping on Wednesday morning and touched them inappropriately, NJ.com reports. Police say William Wise, 54, entered a room where two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds from Utah were staying. He then left after a few minutes but returned shortly after, this time staying in the room for 15 minutes, according to video surveillance cited by police. The victims, all recent female high school grads, were on a religious history tour and made a quick stop in New Jersey on their way to New York, investigators say. Wise faces multiple charges including burglary, harassment, and aggravated criminal sexual contact. He is in custody at the Burlington County Jail.