Lots of story lines in Austin, Texas Sunday night. Austin is the town former Crew owner Anthony Precourt wanted to move the Crew to before getting an Major League Soccer expansion team. Crew fans actually intervened and saved the Crew franchise, earning national recognition for its community service. Austin was playing its second home game in its new stadium but is still looking for its first goal at Q2 Stadium as the two teams played at a breakneck pace but ended in a 0-0 draw.Highlights and postgame reaction from the match are covered in the report. The Crew now 4-3-3 on the season, good for 15 points. They open 314 million dollar Lower.com Field Saturday at 5 pm.