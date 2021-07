PRIEST RIVER — Fire crews were able to increase the containment of the Little Pine Fire ahead of next week's forecasted record-breaking heat. The fire is now estimated to be 25% contained and the acres again decrease to 174 with more precise mapping, Idaho Department of Lands fire officials said in a press release. Crews were able to get a fire line around most of the perimeter on Thursday using heavy equipment and hand line from 4 firefighting crews. Groundwork was assisted by helicopter water drops throughout the day, officials said.