Tyler Childers Announces TWO 2021 Red Rocks Shows During YouTube Livestream

It’s happening…again!

Tyler Childers just released the full video from his 2019 show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on his YouTube page.

And at the end of the show, Tyler made another big announcement:

He's coming back to do it again.

TWICE.

In a comment pinned to the video, it was announced that Tyler will be returning to Red Rocks for two shows on September 29th and 30th, 2021.

Joining Tyler this time around will be Margo Price, Ona, and John R. Miller, and presale codes will be sent out to those on his fan mailing list tomorrow morning.

If you were lucky enough to be at the 2019 show, or even if you just watched it on YouTube, you know what a special night that was, so this is going to be one you’re not gonna want to miss.

And if you weren’t there the last time around?

Well you’ve got two chances this year so start planning that trip to Colorado.

Let’s GO!