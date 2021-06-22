Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morrison, CO

Tyler Childers Announces TWO 2021 Red Rocks Shows During YouTube Livestream

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tR5J_0abWtT1q00
It’s happening…again!

Tyler Childers just released the full video from his 2019 show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on his YouTube page.

And at the end of the show, Tyler made another big announcement:

He's coming back to do it again.

TWICE.

In a comment pinned to the video, it was announced that Tyler will be returning to Red Rocks for two shows on September 29th and 30th, 2021.

Joining Tyler this time around will be Margo Price, Ona, and John R. Miller, and presale codes will be sent out to those on his fan mailing list tomorrow morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014UCB_0abWtT1q00

If you were lucky enough to be at the 2019 show, or even if you just watched it on YouTube, you know what a special night that was, so this is going to be one you’re not gonna want to miss.

And if you weren’t there the last time around?

Well you’ve got two chances this year so start planning that trip to Colorado.

Let’s GO!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrison, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Morrison, CO
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Margo Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks#Ona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

The New & Improved Whiskey Riff Texas Country Playlist Has More Than 700 Songs From Texas’ Finest

With summer finally here it feels like a perfect time for another update to the Whiskey Riff fan favorite Texas/Red Dirt country playlist. The revamped playlist features a ton of Texas’ finest including Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Flatland Cavalry, William Clark Green, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Cody Johnson, Josh Abbott Band, Randy Rogers Band, Bri Bagwell, Sunny Sweeney, Turnpike, Whiskey Myers and more, our revamped Texas Country playlist now has over 700 songs… yes, you heard that correctly… over 700 songs straight from the heart of Texas.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Teases Two New Songs Set To Debut This Friday

There are two things we’ve been dying for from Cody Johnson: 1) this Dear Rodeo documentary we’ve been waiting for, and 2) his upcoming double-album, Human, set for release this October. Back in May, Cody Johnson detailed his album released plan on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, which in addition to a Willie Nelson duet/cover, is going to feature two each month until the release date. Last month, he blessed us with two new songs in “‘Til You Can’t,” and “Longer […] The post Cody Johnson Teases Two New Songs Set To Debut This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Mike & The Moonpies Announce Upcoming Album ‘One To Grow On’

It’s shaping up to be a rock solid summer in the country music world. Just last week alone we saw Flatland Cavalry, Riley Green, Randall King and Midland release some new tunes, we have Parker McCollum, John R. Miller, Jesse Daniel and Sierra Ferrell have new stuff coming soon and now, Mike & The Moonpies are throwing their hat in the ring.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Ashley McBryde Adds Third Date To Her Headlining Debut At The Ryman Auditorium

It’s hard to find a mainstream country singer that’s more raw and authentic than Ashley McBryde. And what do you do with an artist that fits the mold of pure country music better than anybody else? Set up three nights of shows at none other than the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. McBryde makes her headlining debut at the Ryman with two already sold out dates on August 26th and 27th. So, what about the fans that are dying to […] The post Ashley McBryde Adds Third Date To Her Headlining Debut At The Ryman Auditorium first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Shares Clip Of New Heartbreak Drinkin’ Song, “Drink U Back”

Morgan Wallen is teasing new music again. Just recently, he posted part of a clip of an untitled old demo on Instagram, and a video of a song he co-wrote with Miranda Lambert called “Thought You Should Know” This time, he put up a clip of a track he’s apparently been working on with his friend and frequent co-writer Ernest, called “Drink U Back.” It sounds like a good old fashioned sad, lonesome drinking song, where Morgan finds himself trying to […] The post Morgan Wallen Shares Clip Of New Heartbreak Drinkin’ Song, “Drink U Back” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
New York City, NYPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Sturgill Simpson Announces “Spicy” Run Of Shows At New York City’s Webster Hall

New York City… hold onto your asses. Y’all are in for a wild one. Sturgill Simpson has just announced five straight dates at the iconic Webster Hall, in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. The dates are slated for September 28th through October 2nd, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 AM. And if you think the Bronx is hot, just wait ’til the Dick Daddy himself brings that “spicy picante sauce” to Webster Hall and burns the […] The post Sturgill Simpson Announces “Spicy” Run Of Shows At New York City’s Webster Hall first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy