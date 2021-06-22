Update: Pack Creek Fire now 62% contained at 8,949 acres
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pack Creek Fire in San Juan County is 62% contained at 8,949 acres, officials said Monday night. “The #PackCreekFire showed minimal activity today with no change in acreage,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 9 p.m. “As the fire containment increases, firefighters will begin to be released to assist other incidents. There are currently 483 firefighters assigned.”gephardtdaily.com