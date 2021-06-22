Get the pool party started with this $130 Bose Bluetooth speaker deal on Prime Day
If you're looking for a new portable Bose Bluetooth speaker to bring along with you on your next summer adventure, the Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) is on sale for $129 (down from $199) and is one of the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals this year. This wireless speaker offers 360 surround sound and will work just as well by the side of the pool as it will next to a campfire, making it a great companion wherever you go.www.androidcentral.com