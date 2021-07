A new canoe paddle collection has dropped just in time for Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month, as well. The capsule, launched by Canada Canoe Paddles, features Two-Spirit Ojibway artist Patrick Hunter who is most renowned for their striking paintings in the Woodland Art style. About their practice, Hunter shares that “there’s an Indigenous story of people, culture and rich history that [they are] trying to share with Canadians through [their] art”—of course, for Canadians, aesthetic appreciation should go hand-in-hand with learning about history and how to support these communities.