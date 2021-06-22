OU International Student Services provides National Interest Exceptions updates for international students
OU International Student Services announced updates regarding National Interest Exceptions for students with F-1 visas in a Friday email. According to the email, the U.S Department of State said travelers with National Interest Exceptions — students with a valid F-1 or M-1 visa — will be allowed to return to the U.S. up to 30 days before the beginning of their academic studies.www.oudaily.com