OU International Student Services provides National Interest Exceptions updates for international students

By Quinn Daugherty, news reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOU International Student Services announced updates regarding National Interest Exceptions for students with F-1 visas in a Friday email. According to the email, the U.S Department of State said travelers with National Interest Exceptions — students with a valid F-1 or M-1 visa — will be allowed to return to the U.S. up to 30 days before the beginning of their academic studies.

www.oudaily.com
