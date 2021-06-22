OU International Student Services provides National Interest Exceptions updates for international students

A growing number of international students are coming to the United States once again to pursue a college degree. Although the number of international students studying in the country decreased by 18 percent in 2020 due to the ongoing health crisis, it is anticipated that application and enrollment numbers will continue to rise as more restrictions are lifted this year. To support themselves financially during their university years, many incoming students are looking for opportunities for part-time work. However, is it possible for international students to find employment in America, and what are the conditions to legally work in the country? If you're an international student, here's what you need to know to find work while studying in the US.