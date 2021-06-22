Asian Americans on the LPGA Tour lift silence on racism and sexism
Related Photo Gallery: Asian Americans on the LPGA Tour break their silence. ATLANTA >> Players of Asian descent have won eight of the past 10 Women’s PGA Championships, but there is nothing cookie cutter about the winners. They include Shanshan Feng of China, who has worn tailored cow pants to reflect her fun-loving personality, and Sung Hyun Park of South Korea, who had a Korean word on her bag that translated to “I am different.”www.staradvertiser.com