Lightning thrash Islanders 8-0 in Game 5

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps the Lightning's Game 5 win over the Islanders. Coming off their Game Four loss, the Lightning spoke about playing with a higher battle level and moving the puck at a faster pace. Those two elements were on display during Game Five and helped the Lightning jump out to a 3-0 first period lead. Then, in the second period, the Islanders got into penalty trouble, leading to four Lightning power plays and two power play goals. By the time the third period began, the score was 6-0 and the game was effectively over.