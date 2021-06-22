EXCERPT: THE HISTORY OF TATTOOING IN BOSTON

Edward Liberty’s Boston location gave him fresh proximity to his maturing sons and influence upon them. The history of tattooing in Boston is inextricably intertwined with the long, colorful life and abrupt demise of the city’s iconic Scollay Square. Wedged between the Boston Port, Beacon Hill, and downtown, Scollay Square was a major transportation hub—first for stagecoaches, later for trolleys, buses, and trains—and a magnet for the denizens of surrounding neighborhoods. Here bankers and businessmen rubbed shoulders with store clerks, stevedores, sailors on shore leave, shoppers, stage performers, Harvard boys, daytrippers, and families out for an afternoon. A welter of rackety, hard-selling businesses vied to satisfy the crowd’s diverse appetites; by the 1890s Scollay Square was a carnivalesque neighborhood of flophouses, restaurants, bars, arcades, shoeshine joints, novelty shops, hot dog stands, movie and burlesque theaters, clothing and jewelry stores, banks and —in cramped, smoky, low-rent spaces over and under the square’s storefronts—tattoo shops, their proprietors hunched in shirtsleeves over buzzing machines.