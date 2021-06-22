Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

A Quest for City Lights Beyond Planet Earth

By Takara
adafruit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists are searching for artificial light sources on other planets. The search for city lights on habitable planets may sound speculative, but it is worth pursuing as a potential technosignature with planned instruments. Proxima b orbits its star every 11.2 days, providing 32.6 more opportunities for its possible inhabitants to celebrate their birthdays than we have on Earth, once per 365.2 days. The high demand for bright lights during birthday parties on the nightside of Proxima b would be a reason for us to celebrate as well, if the signal was noticed by future telescopes.

blog.adafruit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Earth#City Lights#Artificial Light#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
Astronomygoodmenproject.com

Ancient Tree Shows Result of Magnetic Pole Switch

Here is the news of the world from 42,000 years ago. Imagine a dramatic shift in global climate during the last Ice Age; a co-incident extinction of one human species and a range of giant Australian mammals; a devastated ozone layer and astonishing displays of auroras over the tropics, all triggered by a simple but unimaginable shift.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

NASA has discovered a strange planet with an Earth-like atmosphere

The recently discovered “strange” planet has caused excitement Scientists In his search for extraterrestrial life. Researchers Jet Propulsion LaboratoryFrom NASA And this University of New Mexico Exoplanet discovered in orbit TOI-1231 b Star M dwarf, also known as red dwarf. Scientists were able to classify the star and measure both...
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Astronomyadafruit.com

Alien Planets Have ‘Front-Row’ View of Earth

A total of 1,715 stars within a range of 326 light-years have been in the right place to spot life on Earth, either currently or sometime around the wee ages of human civilization roughly 5,000 years ago, astronomers from Cornell University and the American Museum of Natural History wrote in a paper published in Nature Astronomy on Wednesday. The paper, relying on a recently released trove of data on distant stars detected by the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, indicates 1,402 of those systems can currently see Earth from a finite perspective called the Earth Transit Zone (ETZ).
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

A New Moon Is Coming on July 10 — Here's How It Will Affect Your Life

A new moon is coming on July 10, and with it comes a chance to see galaxies and star clusters like never before. While you won't actually be able to see the moon at this time (it'll be on the same side of Earth as the sun, so the surface won't be illuminated), you will be able to see other astrological sights since there won't be any moonlight to interfere with the night sky. We suggest getting out a telescope and tracking down your favorite stars and constellations after the sun sets so you can see them in all their glory.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Scientists Discover Thousands of Ancient Tombs In Galaxy-Like Patterns

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the vast and spectacular landscape of eastern Sudan, tombs deposited across generations have created enormous patterns resembling galaxies, according to a new study that combined fieldwork, cosmological tools, and remote-sensing technologies. Sudan’s hilly Kassala region, which...
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Temporal Onset of Habitability For Earth-Like Planets

The ability of a planet to maintain surface water, key to life as we know it, depends on solar and planetary energy. As a star ages, it delivers more energy to a planet. As a planet ages it produces less internal heat, which leads to cooling. For the Earth, interior cooling connects to plate tectonics - the surface manifestation of convection within the Earth's interior. This process cycles volatiles (CO2 and water) between surface and interior reservoirs, which affects planetary climate. Cycling rates depend on the efficiency of plate tectonic cooling. That efficiency remains debated and multiple hypotheses have been put forth. Geological proxy data allow us to validate these hypotheses accounting for model and data uncertainty. Multiple models pass the validation test. Those models define a distribution for terrestrial exoplanets akin to Earth, accounting for variations in tectonic efficiency. Feeding this distribution into climate models indicates that the time at which habitable conditions are established can vary by billions of years. Planets of the same absolute age and orbital distance can reside and not reside within the classic habitable zone due to differences in plate tectonic cooling efficiencies. The full model population allows a probability distribution to be constructed for the the time at which habitable conditions are established. The distribution indicates that Earth-like exoplanets, of the same age, can be at different evolutionary stages. It also indicates that planets around stars whose early evolution is unfavorable for life can become habitable later in their energetic histories.
AstronomyPosted by
Live 95.9

NASA Constantly Monitors Asteroid Threats

We’ve all seen the movies about giant asteroids hurtling toward Earth to snuff us all out in an instant. Science fiction films dealing with this usually do a great job of entertaining us and then making us think about what we would do if it really happened. Well, apparently there are always asteroids out there, closer than we think, being monitored by NASA every single day. This is not because there is always a threat to the planet, but mostly to make sure everything is just so up there.
AstronomyPopular Science

Scientists discovered four new Earth-sized rogue planets with no suns

Astronomers have just detected four new Earth-sized exoplanets floating along near our Milky Way’s Galactic Bulge—the cluster of dust, gas, and stars at our galaxy’s center. But unlike Earth, these planets don’t belong to any solar system. They’re free-floating rogues. Scientists found these four new discoveries thanks to data from...
ScienceBBC

'Eyes of a machine': How to classify Planet Earth

We are a force of Nature. Humans have reshaped the surface of the Earth to their whim. Changes that used to occur naturally over hundreds, even thousands of years, can now turn over in a matter of weeks. One of the ways we've tried to keep track of this relentless...
AstronomyIFLScience

17,000 Light-Years From Earth, A Ghostly Cosmic Hand Is Hitting A Wall

Once again, NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory has gifted us with some of the most breathtaking images known to humankind. The images are as groundbreaking as they are beautiful: what you’re looking at marks the first time ever that the motion of an exploded supernova has been measured by humans. Using...
Astronomyarxiv.org

New Giant Planet beyond the Snow Line for an Extended MOA Exoplanet Microlens Sample

Clément Ranc, David P. Bennett, Richard K. Barry, Naoki Koshimoto, Jan Skowron, Yuki Hirao, Ian A. Bond, Takahiro Sumi, Lars Bathe-Peters, Fumio Abe, Aparna Bhattacharya, Martin Donachie, Hirosane Fujii, Akihiko Fukui, Stela Ishitani Silva, Yoshitaka Itow, Rintaro Kirikawa, Iona Kondo, Man Cheung Alex Li, Yutaka Matsubara, Yasushi Muraki, Shota Miyazaki, Greg Olmschenk, Nicholas J. Rattenbury, Yuki Satoh, Hikaru Shoji, Daisuke Suzuki, Yuzuru Tanaka, Paul J. Tristram, Tsubasa Yamawaki, Atsunori Yonehara.
AstronomyScience Daily

Astronomers studying stellar pairs uncover evidence that there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought

Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) Some exoplanet searches could be missing nearly half of the Earth-sized planets around other stars. New findings from a team using the international Gemini Observatory and the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory suggest that Earth-sized worlds could be lurking undiscovered in binary star systems, hidden in the glare of their parent stars. As roughly half of all stars are in binary systems, this means that astronomers could be missing many Earth-sized worlds.
AstronomyCNET

Binary star systems might be hiding a bunch of Earth-size planets

Our life-filled, watery planet is special. But exactly how special? Scientists are busy trying to find far-flung planets similar to our own, but they may have been missing a treasure trove of Earth-size planets hiding out in binary star systems. Here's why spotting these planets is tricky. Our top method...

Comments / 0

Community Policy