Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Plant opens to visitors

Vindy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORDSTOWN — Electric-truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp., in an effort to restore confidence in the company rocked in recent months by events that caused its stock to freefall, opened the doors to its factory and gave visitors a chance to ride in a prototype vehicle Monday. It was the first...

www.vindy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Lordstown#Lordstown Motors Corp#General Assembly#Lordstown Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Cars
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Stellantis Plans $35.5 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Stellantis said Thursday that it plans to invest more than $35.5 billion through 2025 in electrification as the world’s fourth-largest automaker joins the growing electric vehicle market. Shares of the Netherlands-based company were down 3.1% to $19 at last check. The stock is up about 30% year-to-date. Stellantis, which was...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Automakers are tech companies now

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The world's biggest automakers don't have much in common with tech companies. Volkswagen (VLKAF) and General Motors (GM) employ hundreds of thousands of...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Auto Giant Looks To Catch Up To GM, Tesla With Big Electric Vehicle Event

Stellantis (STLA) gears to discuss its strategy for electric vehicles Thursday in more detail, with the global EV market poised to boom this decade. Stellantis stock fell. The automaker's EV day starts at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow and will be live-streamed at http://evday2021.webstream.fr. The stakes are high for Stellantis, formerly...
BusinessBusiness Insider

KION Group Opens New Plant In Poland For Production Of Forklift Trucks

(RTTNews) - Kion Group (KGX.DE), a German supplier of forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, Thursday said it has opened an industrial truck plant in Poland's Kobaskowo, near Szczecin. The site will produce counterbalance trucks for all brand companies within the KION Industrial Trucks & Services segment. This includes model series...
Businessgmauthority.com

GM Files To Brand ETRUNK, This Time In The USA

General Motors has filed to trademark ETRUNK, GM Authority has uncovered. The filing will likely be used in branding for a feature that will be offered by a selection of GM’s upcoming electric cars, trucks, and utility vehicles. Filed on June 28th, 2021, with the United States Trademark and Patent...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

General Motors “Supplier of the Year 2020”: Award for KUKA

GM has recognized its 122 best suppliers from 16 countries for their achievements in the 2020 calendar year. The annual award recognizes global suppliers who have distinguished themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements and, as a result, offering GM customers innovative technologies and the highest quality in the automotive industry. As...
Marketsinvezz.com

Should you invest in Toyota as sales overtake GM’s in the US?

Toyota extended the current 3-week declines further on Tuesday after the stock fell 0.95%. The company reported a US motor vehicle sales volume of 688,813, overtaking General Motors. The stock is up more than 37% over the last 12 months despite falling nearly 6% in the previous three weeks. Toyota...
Whitesboro, NYObserver-Dispatch

Sunnking celebrates opening of its recycling plant in Whitesboro

Sunnking Inc., a recycler that provides e-waste solutions, celebrated its opening in Whitesboro on Tuesday after it had to shut down right after its initial opening in March 20 due to the coronavirus. Sunnking previously made a multiyear commitment to open a satellite facility in Whitesboro and serve customers in...
Fernley, NVfernleyreporter.com

CUP opens door for battery recycling plant

With the number of electric vehicles on the road increasing every year, and concerns about environmental impacts of lithium mining fueling debate, the recycling of the minerals used in the batteries that power electric cars is primed to become one of the world’s next boom industries. By approving a conditional...
Businessautotrader.com

Toyota Squeezes by GM to Become Largest Automaker In U.S.

Toyota’s two brands narrowly outsold the four General Motors nameplates in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2021 to become the largest automaker in the second-biggest new-car market. Never before has a Japanese car company topped the U.S. sales charts for three months in a row. But Toyota remains...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Financial World

Detroit's General Motors Co expands China design studio to focus on EVs, smart cars

General Motors Co., the Detroit-headquartered biggest conventional automaker in the United States by market valuation, had issued a statement on Monday saying that the automotive industry behemoth had re-decorated its design studio in China in a bid to focus more on the R&D of electric vehicles alongside connected cars, while the American multinational carmaker would no longer design petrol vehicles in China, flanking a felicitious move that could help strengthen GM’s footings into China, the world’s largest e-vehicle market.
Economyarcamax.com

Ford is about to ship thousands of F-150s to dealers as pickup demand remains high

Despite having relatively barren supplies on dealer lots and dismal sales in June, Ford Motor Co. revealed on Friday a dramatic plan to pivot. Ford is getting a new supply of semiconductor chips and will now ship thousands of F-Series pickup trucks built and parked in lots in states including Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri, the Free Press has learned. The company did not provide specific numbers of vehicles.
Politicsgmauthority.com

General Motors 5.3L V8 Oil Consumption Lawsuit Dismissed

The engine oil consumption lawsuit filed against General Motors in Missouri in January has been thrown out by the judge presiding over the case. According to Car Complaints, Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. dismissed all claims in this class action suit, which included complaints of violations of the Express Warranty and Implied Warranty of Merchantability, along with the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA). The plaintiffs originally sued over problems with the Generation IV 5.3L Vortec V8 engine in their vehicles, which has several design defects that can cause it to burn oil excessively.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

States Autonomous Technology Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Volvo, Daimler, BMW, Audi, General Motors

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of States Autonomous Technology market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Volvo, Daimler, BMW, Audi, General Motors, Toyota, Ford, Tesla, Honda, Cisco, Cohda Wireless, Altera, Delphi, Google, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Aisin Seiki.
Economysmarteranalyst.com

General Motors Enhances Design Capability in China to Accelerate EV Development

General Motors (GM) has opened its Advanced Design Center in Shanghai, China. The opening follows an expansion drive that doubled the design capacity and is expected to enhance GM’s battery-electric vehicle development. The upgraded facility features a more flexible development space and advanced technologies. It also comes with specialized equipment...
Businessjust-auto.com

Vitesco formally opens Hungary plant

Vitesco Technologies has officially opened its EUR100m (US$119m) Debrecen plant in Hungary. The 7,000 square metre factory, which has been in operation since February, increases the supplier’s international presence to meet growing demand for clean propulsion solutions. “We have created a high-tech smart factory that meets the needs of energy-efficient,...
CarsThe Day

GM offers OnStar service to drivers of any vehicle in U.S., Canada

Drivers of vehicles other than those made by General Motors now have access to OnStar's emergency advisors and additional services. OnStar, the GM subsidiary that offers subscription-based services such as communications with trained advisers, in-vehicle security, emergency and roadside help, is making its OnStar Guardian mobile app available to anyone in the United States and Canada with a compatible Apple or Android cell phone.
CarsNBC Miami

Electric Dodge Muscle Car and Ram Pickup Part of Stellantis' $35.5 Billion EV Plans

Stellantis plans to invest at least $35.5 billion (30 billion euros) in vehicle electrification and new software/technologies through 2025. Stellantis joins automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Ford Motor in announcing investments of tens of billions of dollars in EVs. The automaker has 14 brands including Jeep, Ram, Opel,...
CarsPost-Star

Fully-Electric Ram 1500 Pickup Arrives In 2024

Ram CEO Mike Koval today confirmed the 2024 arrival of a fully electric Ram 1500 pickup. Koval offered no technical specifics but stated that the Ram 1500 EV will “surpass our competitors” and “offer more range, power, productivity and convenience. The announcement came during the 2021 Stellantis EV Day presentation,...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Is Li Auto Stock A Buy Now? Shares Jump 45% In June As EV Stocks Roar Back

Chinese electric-car maker Li Auto (LI) skyrocketed by triple digits just months after its July 2020 Nasdaq debut, as Wall Street placed big bets on EV stocks and the future of mobility. Many of last year's highflying stocks experienced huge declines in the first several months of 2021 as money rotated into economic recovery plays. But Li and its China EV peers are looking to make a comeback. Is Li Auto stock a buy now?

Comments / 0

Community Policy