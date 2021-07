*All results from games played on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (12-35) BUFFALO 9, SYRACUSE 7 / 11 (BOX) Even when Syracuse scores, they still can’t win. Such is life right now. Trailing going into late innings, Syracuse tied things up in the bottom of the ninth on a Brandon Drury home run. Into extra innings things went, and sure enough, the ghost runner scored in the top of the inning, putting Syracuse behind the eight ball. Mason Williams tied the game up at 7-7 in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly but left men on first and second.