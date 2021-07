Sonya Yoncheva has always played by her own rules. She’s never allowed anyone to box her in and has never followed a specific route. She has championed rarely performed like “Il Pirata,” “Siberia,” and “Medea” among others throughout her career, experimenting with all kinds of directors and often arriving at some truly immersive and original interpretations of her roles. That has made her into one of the most famed and acclaimed sopranos of her generation and has allowed her to perform at the greatest theaters and with the greatest singers in the industry.