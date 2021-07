San Francisco Opera Department of Diversity, Equity and Community has announced new virtual conversations on Opera in Latin America throughout the month of July. On July 11, director Emilio Sagi will provide a tour through the history of Zarzuela. Sagi has directed operas throughout all the major opera houses in Europe. In San Francisco, he directed such works as “Otello,” and his productions of “Don Carlo” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” have been performed on the company’s stage.