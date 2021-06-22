No. 1 movie on Netflix, '2 Hearts,' has ties to Santa Fe Studios

For more than 30 years, artist Polly Barton worked in fiber arts, adapting the weaving technique of ikat tying and dyeing to a contemporary art form. After working as a personal assistant to artist Helen Frankenthaler, she moved to Kameoka, Japan, in 1981 and studied with with master weaver Tomohiko Inoue. For her first solo exhibition at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, Dare, Revel, Dive, Barton presents recent abstract weavings and works-on-paper. The exhibition title references distinct but related series of work: her large ikat weavings with warp designs (Dare), pastel color fields on paper (Revel), and mixed media works on handwoven linen paper (Dive). “This show spans five years and three bodies of work, none of which would be possible without the other; the four ikat banners are a departure in their political and calligraphic imagery; the pastels on paper are joyous; and the woven paper with mixed media added, are emotional and rebellious,” Barton says in a statement. The exhibition is currently on view and runs through July 31.