Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a ho-hum Chrome OS laptop with optional LTE

It has been well over a year since Google’s Director of Product Management, Kan Liu, tipped the news that Google and Valve were working together to bring a native Steam gaming experience to Chrome OS. In that time, a lot of work has been done in preparation for what we believe could see ‘Borealis‘ launching as early as Q3 of this year. In its current state, Steam will actually install and run just fine on most Linux-enabled Chromebooks but the gameplay is still a bit shoddy even on titles that aren’t very graphics intensive. Over the past few months, I have spent more time than I probably should have tinkering to see if I could get the Borealis app installed on various Chromebooks. This week, I made some headway, albeit minimal.