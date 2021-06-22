Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a ho-hum Chrome OS laptop with optional LTE

By Brian Fagioli
Beta News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChromebooks have been gaining in popularity lately, and it isn't hard to see why. As more and more people do their computing almost exclusively on the web, it makes no sense to spend big money on a Windows laptop you don't really need. Don't get me wrong, Windows definitely still has a place, and Microsoft's operating system is currently more useful than Chrome OS, but it simply overkill for many. Chromebooks are simple, safe, and getting better all the time. Google is giving the people what they want.

betanews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Chrome Os#Samsung Galaxy#Google Chrome#Lte#Usb C#Wi Fi 6#Cpuintel#Bluetooth V5#Colorsilver#Headphone Mic#Nano Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Google
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this ultra-slim Gateway laptop

Several retailers are offering some crazy laptop deals to compete with Amazon’s early Prime Day sales and beyond. You’ll find some great discounts on Acer, Gateway, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Apple computers. It’s an excellent time to get yourself set up with a new work-from-home laptop you can also take into the office.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

8 settings every Android phone user should change

A lot of us are usually pretty excited when we get a brand new smartphone. Usually this represents an upgrade and we can’t wait to start using it, but before you do, there might be some settings that you might want to consider changing. This is because by changing some...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Borealis, a.k.a. Steam, will live in the Chrome OS settings menu

Yesterday, I spent some time hashing out why I feel that Google will bring Steam to Chrome OS in the very near future. While there’s still some work to be done, it now appears that Google is going all-in on the project and this may be a bigger addition to Chrome OS than we ever imagined. This morning, I uncovered a new commit that gives leads me to believe that Google has very big plans for Steam on Chromebooks. When the project finally comes to fruition, ‘Borealis’ and Steam will find a permanent home in the settings menu of Chrome OS alongside Play Store and Web apps.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3is expected to come with 120Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Specs are also rumored to include 4380mAh battery with 25Wh charging speed and S Pen support. Not official: The information for this phone is preliminary and could be incomplete or inaccurate. Display. Features:...
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Chrome OS has a nice new addition coming for console gamers

It's no secret that Chrome OS has become way more capable over the years, maturing far beyond a simple browser-platform. It shows Google is serious about making Chromebooks an appealing choice for everyone, supporting Android apps and even powerful Linux tools to sweeten the platform's appeal. With official support for Steam around the corner, Chrome OS is even closer to becoming a viable choice for hardcore gamers — and an upcoming addition levels-up the gaming experience even further.
ElectronicsEngadget

How to watch today's Samsung Wear OS event

Samsung is finally ready to show the first results of its Wear OS partnership with Google, and it will be very easy to get a front row seat. The company is livestreaming its Mobile World Congress event at 1:15PM Eastern, and you can watch through the Samsung YouTube channel (below) or the MWC website. You can, of course, expect plenty of in-depth coverage on Engadget.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Steam on Chrome OS is so close I can taste it

It has been well over a year since Google’s Director of Product Management, Kan Liu, tipped the news that Google and Valve were working together to bring a native Steam gaming experience to Chrome OS. In that time, a lot of work has been done in preparation for what we believe could see ‘Borealis‘ launching as early as Q3 of this year. In its current state, Steam will actually install and run just fine on most Linux-enabled Chromebooks but the gameplay is still a bit shoddy even on titles that aren’t very graphics intensive. Over the past few months, I have spent more time than I probably should have tinkering to see if I could get the Borealis app installed on various Chromebooks. This week, I made some headway, albeit minimal.
Electronicsausdroid.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders leak ahead of the wearables big Wear OS launch

It looks as if official renders for Samsungs latest Wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 may have broken cover overnight. With Samsung and Google jointly announcing that they will be joining forces to co-develop WearOS, merging the underlying WearOS framework with many of Tizen’s features we’re more than a little excited to see the resulting OS.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon is practically giving away Razor Blade 15 gaming laptops – over $500 off

It’s that time of the year for unparalleled discounts on all things tech. Amazon Prime Day deals just offered up a huge discount on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. You can get this incredible upgraded setup for $550 off. The laptop is down to only $950 today, down from its usual price of $1,500. Don’t let these amazing Prime Day gaming laptop deals sneak past you. There are only 36 hours left of this year’s biggest shopping holiday!
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 renders show off design, color options

Samsung has successfully released wireless buds the past few years. We have seen new versions– the Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year. Details and images of a new Samsung Galaxy Buds model have leaked so we know a new pair is coming from the South Korean tech giant. A Phantom White version of the Pro version may be ready but it’s just one of the color options. We also remember the special edition Adidas Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Another pair may be introduced in the coming weeks.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE color options revealed through official press renders

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn’t immune to the ongoing global chip shortage, as a result of which Samsung had to delay the launch of the smartphone until October. But some good news related to the smartphone is finally coming out as an anonymous source close to Android Headlines has given us an important piece of information about the smartphone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy