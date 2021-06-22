Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA to Unveil Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Satellite Data Streams June 22

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NASA) – After six months of check-out and calibration in orbit, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will make its first two data streams available to the public on June 22. It launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Nov. 21, 2020, and is a U.S.-European collaboration to measure...

#Data Science#Topex Poseidon#Jason 3#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Ocean Altimetry Programme#Eumetsat#Eumesat
Industryarxiv.org

Scalable Data Balancing for Unlabeled Satellite Imagery

Data imbalance is a ubiquitous problem in machine learning. In large scale collected and annotated datasets, data imbalance is either mitigated manually by undersampling frequent classes and oversampling rare classes, or planned for with imputation and augmentation techniques. In both cases balancing data requires labels. In other words, only annotated data can be balanced. Collecting fully annotated datasets is challenging, especially for large scale satellite systems such as the unlabeled NASA's 35 PB Earth Imagery dataset. Although the NASA Earth Imagery dataset is unlabeled, there are implicit properties of the data source that we can rely on to hypothesize about its imbalance, such as distribution of land and water in the case of the Earth's imagery. We present a new iterative method to balance unlabeled data. Our method utilizes image embeddings as a proxy for image labels that can be used to balance data, and ultimately when trained increases overall accuracy.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

NOAA to take first step toward a small satellite constellation

It’s a good thing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has plenty of time to prepare for its next generation of polar-orbiting weather satellites — because the changes the agency is contemplating are dramatic. Instead of flying satellites the size of pickup trucks like the current Joint Polar Satellite System...
Pasadena, CASpaceRef

NASA orders satellite container and trolley from RUAG Space

NASA satellites for deep space missions will be protected by a container from RUAG Space during travel on Earth. The interplanetary NASA mission Europa Clipper will use RUAG Space’s multipurpose trolley. RUAG Space, a leading supplier to the space industry, received a direct order from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in...
AstronomyNewswise

Professor Engineers Radar Tools to Monitor Space Weather

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - We are all too familiar with severe weather on Earth, but many of us aren’t aware of the severe weather in space – the varying conditions between the sun and the Earth, including solar wind, flares and particles. David Hysell, the Thomas R. Briggs Professor...
Aerospace & DefensePlanetary Society

VIPER, NASA’s Moon resource mapper

NASA is launching the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, in 2023 to map water on the Moon’s south pole. VIPER’s findings will pave the way for future lunar habitats while also providing insights into the history and origin of water in the solar system. VIPER is different from...
AstronomySpaceRef

NASA Space Lasers Map Meltwater Lakes in Antarctica With Striking Precision

From above, the Antarctic Ice Sheet might look like a calm, perpetual ice blanket that has covered Antarctica for millions of years. But the ice sheet can be thousands of meters deep at its thickest, and it hides hundreds of meltwater lakes where its base meets the continent's bedrock. Deep below the surface, some of these lakes fill and drain continuously through a system of waterways that eventually drain into the ocean.
Aerospace & Defenseelpasoheraldpost.com

NASA satellites aid vegetation research at NMSU

While rangelands and NASA may seem like an unlikely pair, Lara Prihodko, a college associate professor of animal and range sciences at New Mexico State University, is currently working on two projects featuring the collaboration. Prihodko and other researchers from NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences have turned to satellites to learn more about Earth’s vegetation.
SciencePhys.org

New satellite data techniques reveal coastal sea-level rise

For the hundreds of millions of people living in coastal regions around the world, rising seas driven by climate change pose a direct threat. In order for authorities to plan appropriate protection strategies, accurate information on sea-level rise close to the coast is imperative. For various reasons, these measurements are difficult to get from satellites. However, new ESA-funded research demonstrates how a specific way of processing satellite altimetry data now makes it possible to determine sea-level change in coastal areas with millimetre per year accuracy, and even if the sea is covered by ice.
IndustryNASASpaceFlight.com

China launches fifth Tianlian-1 data relay and communication satellite

The Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) launched their fifth Tianlian 1 series tracking data and relay communications satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in central China. The Long March 3C/E launch vehicle carrying the spacecraft lifted off from it’s launch pad at Xichang at 15:53 UTC on Tuesday, July 6.
Aerospace & DefenseObserver

SpaceX Is Launching a Rocket the Size of the Statue of Liberty

SpaceX is aiming to launch its next big test this month with Starship, the spacecraft designed to fly humans to Mars. The company successfully launched a Starship upper stage prototype (SN15) to 10 km (6.2 miles) in the sky and landed it in one piece in May. The next flight will be launching the next-generation upper stage (SN20) on top of a giant booster called Super Heavy to the orbital altitude of at least 160 km (100 miles).
Astronomyamericanmilitarynews.com

Scientists closer to solving methane mystery on Mars, says NASA

Scientists are now a step closer to solving the mystery of methane gas detected by Nasa’s Curiosity rover on Mars. On Earth, a significant amount of methane is produced by microbes that help livestock digest their food and the process ends with cattle releasing the gas into the air while exhaling or burping.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.

